PM: 'We have a responsibility to our planet'

PM: ‘We have a responsibility to our planet’

PM: ‘We have a responsibility to our planet’

A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be brought forward from 2040 to 2035, under plans outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has launched key UN climate talks in the UK.

During his speech, Mr Johnson said that the UK has pledged to "deliver net zero by 2050", whilst adding that the country "has a responsibility to the planet".

Report by Patelr.

