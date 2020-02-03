Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

Actor Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the horror flick "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

Working in the genre for the first time, Vicky says he realised how horror is a tricky and technical deal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

Vicky Kaushal was accompanied by producers Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan, and director Bhanu...
Zee News - Published

Vicky Kaushal on facing ghost experiences in real life

Actor Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the horror flick "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". Working...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.