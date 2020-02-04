Lots Of Questions, No Answers Morning After Iowa Caucuses 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 05:24s - Published Lots Of Questions, No Answers Morning After Iowa Caucuses Esme Murphy reports from Iowa on the chaotic start to the 2020 presidential race (5:24). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 4, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Olga Pena Ph.D. 🔬🦠🇨🇦🇨🇴 RT @SMHcriticalcare: Fantastic virtual town hall @UnityHealthTO this morning to keep our staff informed about the #coronavirus. Lots of gre… 4 days ago SMH Critical Care Fantastic virtual town hall @UnityHealthTO this morning to keep our staff informed about the #coronavirus. Lots of… https://t.co/V17kv9p6C9 4 days ago