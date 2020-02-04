Da Vinci with a twist: 'Rubik's Mona Lisa' to go under the hammer in Paris

A street art Rubik's Cube version of the "Mona Lisa" is expected to sell for up to 150,000 euros ($166,000) when it goes under the hammer in Paris this month.



