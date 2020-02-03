Chinese President Vows To Take A Tougher Response To The Coronavirus

In a meeting with top government officials on Monday, Xi Jinping called the virus a "major test of China's system and capacity for government."



Recent related videos from verified sources Chinese health officials clueless on coronavirus CHINA — Chinese health officials are struggling to answer questions about recent developments in the country. On January 29th, two senior health officials were asked a set of basic questions about.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:43Published 15 hours ago China claims herbal medicine will cure coronavirus then backtracks CHINA — As a certain country continues to battle against you-know-what, herbal remedies are also being enlisted in the fight. Chinese state-owned speakerbox Xinhua reported on Friday that.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:14Published 1 day ago