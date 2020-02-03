Global  

Ashton Kutcher still cares for Demi Moore's children

Ashton Kutcher still cares for Demi Moore's children

Ashton Kutcher still cares for Demi Moore's children

Ashton Kutcher will "never stop loving" Demi Moore's children, as he was their stepfather whilst he was married to Demi from 2005 to 2013.
Ashton Kutcher is celebrating his 41st Birthday We want to look back at some of his best pranks on Punk’d! Who could forget when he 'Punk'd' Usher... when he was called into a clothes store in Los..

He was previously married to Demi for eight years between 2005 and 2013.

