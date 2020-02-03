Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shakira set for 2021 world tour after wowing at Super Bowl

Shakira set for 2021 world tour after wowing at Super Bowl

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Shakira set for 2021 world tour after wowing at Super Bowl

Shakira set for 2021 world tour after wowing at Super Bowl

Shakira is set to hit the road for a world tour in 2021 and is giving her biggest fans the chance to sign up to pre-register for tickets via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan page.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shakira Announces World Tour Starting in 2021!

Shakira blew audiences away with her performance on the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and now fans...
Just Jared - Published

JLo and Shakira to 'show the world what two Latin girls can do' at Super Bowl show

JLo and Shakira to 'show the world what two Latin girls can do' at Super Bowl showJennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to make their Super Bowl halftime show debut this evening and plan...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira both took to Twitter to celebrate after their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night was praised by fans around the world.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published

Shakira says her Super Bowl performance was the 'best birthday gift ever' [Video]Shakira says her Super Bowl performance was the 'best birthday gift ever'

Shakira hailed her performance at the Super Bowl half-time show as the "best birthday gift ever" as she turned 43 on Sunday (02.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.