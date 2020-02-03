Shakira set for 2021 world tour after wowing at Super Bowl 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published Shakira set for 2021 world tour after wowing at Super Bowl Shakira is set to hit the road for a world tour in 2021 and is giving her biggest fans the chance to sign up to pre-register for tickets via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan page.

Shakira Announces World Tour Starting in 2021! Shakira blew audiences away with her performance on the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and now fans...

Just Jared - Published 13 hours ago



JLo and Shakira to 'show the world what two Latin girls can do' at Super Bowl show Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to make their Super Bowl halftime show debut this evening and plan...

Daily Star - Published 2 days ago







