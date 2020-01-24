Iowa Caucus: Waiting for a winner

Caucus a problem with a new polling system is causing a major delay in finding out which democratic presidential candidate won iowa's caucus.

Kimt news 3's george mallet joins us live this morning from des moines with what's happening now to declare the winner.

Early this morning, the iowa democratic party held a news conference about the delay.

Chairman troy price said in part, quote áá " we want to emphasize this is a reporting issue, not a hack or an intrusion.

And it's exactly why we have a paper trail system in place to uphold the integrity of our process.

We are validating every piece of data we have against our paper trail."

á end quote.