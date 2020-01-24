Global  

Iowa Caucus: Waiting for a winner

Candidates have moved on as the Iowa Democratic Party still hasn't released the results of the caucuses
Caucus a problem with a new polling system is causing a major delay in finding out which democratic presidential candidate won iowa's caucus.

Kimt news 3's george mallet joins us live this morning from des moines with what's happening now to declare the winner.

George?

Good morning, tyler and brooke.

Thanks, george.

Early this morning, the iowa democratic party held a news conference about the delay.

Chairman troy price said in part, quote áá " we want to emphasize this is a reporting issue, not a hack or an intrusion.

And it's exactly why we have a paper trail system in place to uphold the integrity of our process.

We are validating every piece of data we have against our paper trail."

á end quote.



Buttigieg calls Iowa caucus problems "frustrating"

2020 Democrat Pete Buttigieg expressed frustration over the technical errors that left Iowa with no...
CBS News - Published

Mayor Pete Seems to Declare Victory in Soaring Speech — Despite No Winner Yet Reported in Iowa Caucus

“What a night!” said South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Indeed, all this dumpster fire of...
Mediaite - Published


ChristopherSix1

Christopher Six NEWS ANALYSIS — Waiting Years for This Night, Then Hours for an Iowa Winner. How a day that was supposed to bring c… https://t.co/uPFEitTlM2 1 minute ago

_deadhand

local man always tired waiting for the cool op ed some overpaid dipshit is going to post that says some***like “the real winner of the… https://t.co/T4PmXO1a9a 5 minutes ago

mcquillanator

Laura McQuillan Still no winner from the Iowa caucus, but one big loser: the app that Democrats used to tally results. Organizers… https://t.co/4P1C6FVQKe 14 minutes ago

ErnieBilco1

Ernie Bilco Iowa caucus: What we know and what went wrong - ABC News - https://t.co/AbicZIWpUQ via @ABC Unusual as the Dems are… https://t.co/eXXM45abn7 29 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Delayed Iowa caucus results could rob winner of 'bump' ahead of New Hampshire: After hours of wa… https://t.co/eRCh1dTQFX 32 minutes ago

TappsReady

Tapps Ready Waiting Years for This Night, Then Hours for an Iowa Winner https://t.co/I7V515872N 35 minutes ago

BaiterScam

🇺🇸Tricky Scam-Baiter (Gray Romantic Ace)❤🌈🍰 @JoeNBC @EdwardGLuce Unless Iowa is waiting till after the State Of The Union. Trump might have a field day at the… https://t.co/k7rrDkvF3u 43 minutes ago

memeorandum

memeorandum Waiting Years for This Night, Then Hours for an Iowa Winner (New York Times) https://t.co/1xX6XYKm5o https://t.co/38XYBtb7Db 45 minutes ago


Democrats Arrive In New Hampshire For Primary Battle With No Iowa Caucus Winner [Video]Democrats Arrive In New Hampshire For Primary Battle With No Iowa Caucus Winner

WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports from Manchester.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:42Published

Candidates Who Won Iowa But Lost The Presidency [Video]Candidates Who Won Iowa But Lost The Presidency

The outcome of the Iowa caucuses can change presidential races. Since 1972, the Iowa caucuses have been the first time Americans vote for a potential president. The winner gets a spurt of momentum..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

