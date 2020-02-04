New Showtime Series To Film In Pittsburgh on February 4, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:46s - Published The new Showtime series "Rust" is set to film in Pittsburgh. The new Showtime series "Rust" is set to film in Pittsburgh. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources New Netflix Series Filmed In Pittsburgh About To Debut Actors Sofia Bryant and Richard Ellis stop by to talk about the new Netflix series, "I Am Not Okay With This," which was filmed in the Pittsburgh region. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 05:15Published 1 week ago