UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially setting out the roadmap on Tuesday.

JR @10DowningStreet @BorisJohnson @COP26 OK, you state that you will be ending the sale of Petrol, Diesel and Hybrid v… https://t.co/9KugHoIepz 2 hours ago

GW Parsons RT @libertyIAB : @luisbaram @sales_un "Green electric cars" are also 99% fossil fuel made. From lubricants, to the plastic interior, to the… 2 hours ago

Green Alliance A *2030 ban* on fossil fuel car & van sales (instead of 2035) would have a much bigger impact on this - our estimat… https://t.co/rK0sujKYlS 2 hours ago

Henry Adams RT @GreenAllianceUK : A *2030 ban* on fossil fuel car & van sales (instead of 2035) would have a much bigger impact on this - our estimate:… 12 minutes ago