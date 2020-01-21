Global  

UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early

UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early

UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially setting out the roadmap on Tuesday.

Adam Reed reports.
