Credit Suisse also spied on Greenpeace - newspaper

Fresh accusations of spying have put a Credit Suisse scandal back in the spotlight According to a Swiss newspaper, former chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee ordered his head of security to conduct espionage against Greenpeace He reportedly gave the instruction to infiltrate the environmental group after Greenpeace disrupted the bank's AGM in 2017.

According to an article published in SonntagsZeitung on Sunday (February 2), Credit Suisse, which has been criticised by Greenpeace for investing in fossil fuels, gained access to emails, tipping the bank off to demonstrations planned against it.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment on security matters.

Greenpeace said it was following up on the report and had no comment yet.

Bouee was dismissed in December over allegations of spying on former executive board members.

One, Iqbal Khan, reportedly left the bank after falling out with CEO Tidjane Thiam.

Media reports say he was then placed under surveillance.

Though Credit Suisse says its CEO was unaware of the surveillance, and that Bouee acted alone.

Switzerland's market supervisor is investigating the issue.

Credit Suisse is expected to hold a board meeting this week Although the bank has rejected reports that its chairman will draw up a list of successors for Thiam.