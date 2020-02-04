Golf course employee accused of swindling money

A man who was in charge of a local golf course's finances is facing more than a dozen charges.

He's being accused of fraud and swindling money.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson explains.

A former employee of somerby golf course in byron is accused of swindling the golf course out of more than 300 thousand dollars.

According to court documents á 65 year old gordon perkins started with small purchases at sam's club in 2012.

That was about 1áthousand dollars.

Every year through 2019 á he gradually racked up more charges.

In 2018 alone á police say he spent more than 100 thousand dollars.

Law enforcement says he also made false claims for reimbursement from the petty cash account.

Perkins used the funds for lawn care services á rental properties á utility bills á a roof replacement á leasing storage units á hvac and plumbing work á timeshares á air travel á and medical bills at mayo clinic.

As of october of 2019 á perkins is no longer employed at somerby golf course.

In byron annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Somerby golf club declined to comment on the