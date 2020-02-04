Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Breaking down the Iowa CaucusesHow the caucuses work
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

Caucus all eyes are on iowa tonight where people will participate in the iowa caucuses.

The word "caucus" has been thrown around a lot the last few weeks.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live to explain what a caucus is and how the process works.

Madelyne.

Brooke and tyler.

The tradition of the iowa caucuses dates back to the 1970s.

The caucuses mark the first test of the 2020 presidential race.

The caucuses set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Caucus goers will gather in locations across the state of iowa and divide into different groups based on their preferred candidate for president.

But to be a viable group á a candidate needs the support of at least 15 percent of people in the room.

So essentially, the caucuses are a chance for people in the room to convince people from the other groups to join them.

I spoke with the communication s officer of the democratic farmer labor party in rochester and he says this night narrows down candidates.

"if you're at all interested in the nominating process, the caucuses themselves are the first time people are actually publicly voting and will actually have results."

Coming up later on daybreak, i'll tell you what the iowa caucus could mean for minnesotans.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne thank you madelyne.

Tonight, there will be caucuses happening at more than 16á hundred locations



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign manager blasts Democrats, calls Iowa caucuses a 'train wreck'

Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager issued a statement on the Iowa caucuses on Tuesday morning...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •euronews


We don't know yet who won the Iowa caucuses. But here's what we do know.

The results of the Iowa Democratic caucuses were delayed, with the state party citing reporting...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mckennanicole__

mckenna RT @g0ingt0jupiter: BREAKING NEWS: Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Iowa Caucuses. https://t.co/H1B4PfGXF2 7 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses [Video]Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses

Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:05Published

Why the Caucuses matter in MN [Video]Why the Caucuses matter in MN

How the Iowa caucuses inspire people outside of Iowa

Credit: KIMTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.