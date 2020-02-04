Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

Caucus all eyes are on iowa tonight where people will participate in the iowa caucuses.

The word "caucus" has been thrown around a lot the last few weeks.

The word "caucus" has been thrown around a lot the last few weeks.

The tradition of the iowa caucuses dates back to the 1970s.

The caucuses mark the first test of the 2020 presidential race.

The caucuses set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Caucus goers will gather in locations across the state of iowa and divide into different groups based on their preferred candidate for president.

But to be a viable group á a candidate needs the support of at least 15 percent of people in the room.

So essentially, the caucuses are a chance for people in the room to convince people from the other groups to join them.

I spoke with the communication s officer of the democratic farmer labor party in rochester and he says this night narrows down candidates.

"if you're at all interested in the nominating process, the caucuses themselves are the first time people are actually publicly voting and will actually have results."

Coming up later on daybreak, i'll tell you what the iowa caucus could mean for minnesotans.

Tonight, there will be caucuses happening at more than 16á hundred locations