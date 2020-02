Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 03:04s - Published Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Live interview - analyzing Iowa caucuses RESULTS OF THEIOWA CAUCUSES.JOINING US TOTALK ABOUT WHATWE DO KNOW ISJONATHANBENJAMIN-ALVARDO,ASSISTANT VICECHANCELLOR ANDSTUDENT SUCCESSPROFESSOR OFPOLITICAL SCIENCEAT U-N-O.THANK YOU FORJOINING US THISMORNING.THE IOWADEMOCRATICPARTY SAYS ITWILL RELEASERESULTS LATERTODAY AS THEYMANUALLY VERIFYTHE DATA.IS THIS KIND OFDELAY TYPICAL?THERE HAVE LONGBEEN COMPLAINTSTHAT ALLOWINGIOWA TO GO FIRSTIN THE PRIMARYRACE GIVES TOOMUCH WEIGHT TO ASTATE...THAT ISN'T A FAIRREPRESENTATIONOF THE REST OFTHE COUNTRY...AS IT'S ASMALLER...MOSTLYWHITE...LARGELYRURAL STATE.THEY'VE BEENBLAMING A NEWPHONE APP USEDBLAMING A NEWPHONE APP USEDTO REPORTRESULTS - BUT DOYOU THINK THEISSUES WITHREPORTING THERESULTS WILLMAKE THIS THELAST YEAR FORIOWA TO HOST THEFIRST CAUCUS?WHAT KIND OFBURDEN DOESTHIS PUT ON THECANDIDATES ASTHEY MOVE ON TOSUPER TUESDAY?WE'VE HAD ACOUPLECANDIDATES CLAIMVICTORYALREADY....IS ITTOO SOON FORANY CANDIDATE TOSTARTCELEBRATING?BASED ON WHATTHE FINALRESULTS IN IOWAARE, WHEN WE DOGET THEM, DO YOUSEE ANYCANDIDATESDROPPING OUT?THE NEBRASKAPRIMARY IS IN MAY..WHAT DO THETHINK THE FIELDOF CANDIDATESWILL LOOK LIKETHEN?JONATHANBENJAMIN-ALVARDO ...THANKS FOR BEINGHERE TODAY.AND WE'LL KEEPWAITING FORTHOSE RESULTS -WE'LL OF COURSESHARE THOSEWITH YOU ONCETHEY COME IN.STAY WITH US...WE'LL BE RIGHTBAC





