Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump wins republican caucusPresident Trump won 97% of the vote
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Up two.

Senator democrats weren't the only ones caucusing last night.

Republicans did too.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live from des moines to share those results.

Tyler brooke while reporters and the country are anxiously awaiting the results of the democratic candidates... on the side of the republican party... trump wins overwhelmingl y.

According to the iowa gop results he won around 97 percent of vote with william weld and joe walsh á both winning 1 percent of the vote.

Trump took to twitter right away to thank iowans for supporting him.

As for the democratic party... we're still waiting.

Live in des moines ib isabella, thank you.

The next stop for president trump is the new hampshire primary where he's currently leading with 83á percent in the latest polls.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump officials and backers to flood Iowa on caucus day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is mustering governmental muscle...
Seattle Times - Published

Volunteers flock to Iowa for high-stakes Democratic nominating contest

Scores of volunteers from across the United States descended on icy Iowa ahead of Monday's Democratic...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 US election: The key dates [Video]2020 US election: The key dates

Democratic voters in Iowa have made their decision on who they want to face Donald Trump, who as expected won the Republican primary, in November. We take a look at the important dates ahead of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack' [Video]Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

The Democratic Party&apos;s effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.