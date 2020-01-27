Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Up two.

Senator democrats weren't the only ones caucusing last night.

Republicans did too.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live from des moines to share those results.

Tyler brooke while reporters and the country are anxiously awaiting the results of the democratic candidates... on the side of the republican party... trump wins overwhelmingl y.

According to the iowa gop results he won around 97 percent of vote with william weld and joe walsh á both winning 1 percent of the vote.

Trump took to twitter right away to thank iowans for supporting him.

As for the democratic party... we're still waiting.

Live in des moines ib isabella, thank you.

The next stop for president trump is the new hampshire primary where he's currently leading with 83á percent in the latest polls.