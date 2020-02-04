Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
As coronavirus spreads across the globe, residents in Hong Kong were seen queuing for protective masks today (February 4).
As coronavirus spreads across the globe, residents in Hong Kong were seen queuing for protective masks today (February 4).

On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first death from the coronavirus outbreak and health authorities confirmed two new cases, bringing the city's total to 17.




