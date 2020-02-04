Global  

Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city

Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city

Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city

As coronavirus spreads across the globe, residents in Hong Kong were seen queuing for protective masks today (February 4).

On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first death from the coronavirus outbreak and health authorities confirmed two new cases, bringing the city's total to 17.
Hong Kong reports first death of coronavirus patient

Beijing (AFP) Feb 4, 2020 Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Coronavirus: Pressure grows for Hong Kong to close border [Video]Coronavirus: Pressure grows for Hong Kong to close border

Hong Kong has recorded its first death from the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:09Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as the first death in Hong Kong is confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

