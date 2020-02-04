Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buffalo refugees trained to operate in-home daycare, closing daycare gap

Buffalo refugees trained to operate in-home daycare, closing daycare gap

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Buffalo refugees trained to operate in-home daycare, closing daycare gap

Buffalo refugees trained to operate in-home daycare, closing daycare gap

In Buffalo, there is a program meant to connect communities, close a daycare gap and help create options for the underserved
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MRSserves

MRS From @WKBW "Buffalo refugees trained to operate in-home daycare, closing daycare gap" Read the full story here: https://t.co/1DQBgKVwsT 5 days ago

WNYWomensFndn

WNYWomensFndn RT @EdDrantch: INVESTIGATION DAYCARE: With this program, Child Care Resource Network is hoping to have 20 new providers in the next two yea… 1 week ago

EdDrantch

Ed Drantch INVESTIGATION DAYCARE: With this program, Child Care Resource Network is hoping to have 20 new providers in the nex… https://t.co/8rNb3SkvpX 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.