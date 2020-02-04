Bus Drivers Focused On Safety With School Delays In Place Across Denver Metro Area 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:38s - Published Drivers should be very cautious when they see a school bus nearby on Tuesday. Drivers should be very cautious when they see a school bus nearby on Tuesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Paul Foote RT @RNC_PoliceNL: This week, #TrafficTuesday is focused on school zone safety. With high snowbanks and slippery sidewalks and roadways, dri… 2 days ago Royal Newfoundland Constabulary This week, #TrafficTuesday is focused on school zone safety. With high snowbanks and slippery sidewalks and roadway… https://t.co/xt1RTQmA3F 2 days ago OFC/Schmidt/Barto Liquid Trucking is focused on safety first! With winter weather already affecting large portions of the country, we… https://t.co/wl7nV5YIL1 3 days ago Center 4 Auto Safety Ever get in the car and forget to take something with you? @NHTSAgov @iihs have. For 40 years they’ve been underuti… https://t.co/YpE45jW32Q 6 days ago