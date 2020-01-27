Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different

Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different

Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different

Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island fans troll Shaughna over her legs days after demanding 'more realistic' bodies

Love Island fans troll Shaughna over her legs days after demanding 'more realistic' bodiesOne of the many complaints surrounding the ITV2 reality show has been its casting - but fans have...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Connor Durman dumped from Love Island [Video]Connor Durman dumped from Love Island

Connor Durman has been dumped from 'Love Island', after his fellow islanders chose to save his partner Sophie Piper.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman up for Love Island elimination [Video]Sophie Piper and Connor Durman up for Love Island elimination

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman up for Love Island elimination The duo received the fewest number of votes from the public on Sunday's (26th January) episode of the ITV2 reality show. And their failure..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.