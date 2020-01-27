Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:06s - Published Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Love Island fans troll Shaughna over her legs days after demanding 'more realistic' bodies One of the many complaints surrounding the ITV2 reality show has been its casting - but fans have...

Tamworth Herald - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this