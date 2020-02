Midtown neighborhood associations form coalition to help increase safety

THREE NEIGHBORHOODASSOCIATIONS IN MIDTOWN DECIDEDENOUGH WAS ENOUGH -- THEY WANTTO TRY TO MAKE THEIRNEIGHBORHOODS AS SAFE ASPOSSIBLE AND THEY'RE DOING ITBY STARTING THE FIFTH STREETAND CRAYCROFT COALITION.

THEYMODELED THIS AFTER THEALVERNON GRANT INITIATIVE --WHICH STARTED YEARS AGO HEREIN TUCSON.

THE IDEA IS TOBRING NEIGHBORHOODASSOCIATIONS AND LOCALBUSINESSES TOGETHER ONCE AMONTH.

DURING THAT MONTHLYMEETING COMMUNITY MEMBERS WILLAIR OUT ANY CONCERNS THEY HAVE-- AND T- P-D WILL BE AT THOSEMEETINGS -- GIVING THECOMMUNITY THE CHANCE TO TALKTO OFFICERS WHEN THEY MIGHTHAVE OTHERWISE NOT HAD THATCHANCE.

THE DUFFY, MITMAN, ANDHIGHLAND VISTA NEIGHBORHOODASSOCIATIONS ARE THE ONESTAKING PART IN THIS COALITION.THE PRESIDENT OF THE DUFFYNEIGHBORHOOD TOLD US SHE'SEXCITED ABOUT THIS PARTNERSHIPAND EXCITED TO THE SEE THEIMPROVEMENTS SHE THINKS ITCOULD BRING.

GINAENGLERT/DUFFY NEIGHBORHOODPRESIDENT "MOSTLY WE WANT TOADDRESS CRIME AND SAFETY.

WEWOULD LIKE TO FEEL SAFE IN OURNEIGHBORHOOD, WE DON'T WANT TOFEEL GUARDED.

WE WANT TO BEABLE TO WAVE TO EVERYONE ANDFEEL COMFORTABLE WITHEVERYONE." ENGLERT ADDED A FEWOF THE ISSUES SHE'D LIKE TOSEE ADDRESSED INCLUDE PEOPLESLEEPING IN ALLEYS AND WASHESAND PEOPLE WALKING THROUGH THENEIGHBORHOOD LOOKING INTOHOMES.

SHE SAID SHE ALSO WOULDLIKE ANYONE WHO NEEDS HELP TOGET THOSE RESOURCES.

THE FRISTFIFTH STREET AND CRAYCROFTCOALITION MEETING WILL TAKEPLACE ON FEBRUARY 13TH.

ANYONEIN THE MITMAN, DUFFY ORHIGHLAND VISTA NEIGHBORHOOD ISWELCOME TO ATTEND.

YOU CANFIND THE DETAILS ON WHERE THISMEETING IS HAPPENING ON OURWEBSITE, KGUN NINE DOT COM.REPORTING LIVE FROM MIDTOWN,VERONICA ACOSTA, KGUN NINE ONYOUR SIDE.THE FIRST PATIENT IN THE U-SDIAGNOSED WITH THECORONAVIRUS...IS NOW OUT OFTHE HOSPITAL.

WASHINGTON STATEHEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE MANWILL STAY IN ISOLATION WHILEHE CONTINUES TO RECOVER ATHOME.

THE MAN WAS DIAGNOSEDAFTER RETURNING FROM WUHAN,CHINA LAST MONTH.

NO ONE INTHE U- S HAS DIED FROM THEVIRUS.AS WE'VE MENTIONED EARLIER -THERE'S BEEN 11 CONFIRMEDCASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS --