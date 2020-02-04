Global  

The Super Bowl Commercials Everyone's Talking About

The Super Bowl Commercials Everyone’s Talking About

The Super Bowl Commercials Everyone’s Talking About

With what's happening in politics, and the death of a super-star, advertising during the Super Bowl was not an easy task this year...
The Super Bowl Commercials Everyone’s Talking About

With what's happening in politics, and the death of a super-star, advertising during the Super Bowl was not an easy task this year... but there were some really great commercials for things from cars to chips to

We're not sure what's being advertised here?

But okay!

Let's start with one that had us "rick and morty" fans rolling!

Looks like pringles let creators justin roiland and dan harmon take their snarky "nothing is real" and "nothing matters" take to the snac?

Able and stac?able chips.

And if you haven't watched the show, this might just do the trick...possibl e backfire though, i don't want to eat chips now, but i do want to watch season 4 of "rick and morty".

You can't turn on a ?v, or radio without hearing lil nas x...this time he's "taking his horse down to the old cool ranch"...for a danc?off with 75 year old actor sam elliot.

The fact that sam could imitate the rapper's moves using nothing but his mustache...the n pulls a perfect "the matrix" rol?

Away had me thinking the battle might have ended in a draw, but it produced a winner for doritos.

Everyone is talking about supe?couple john legend and chrissy tiegen's super bowl ad.

The pair "throw old luxury a going away party" while attending a shindig in an ostentatious mansion...with tiegen calling out several guests for their over the top lifestyles... chrissy: and you, lady who goes to asia once, and suddenly thinks she's spiritual...guy who leans on everybody for some reason... to old luxury.

You had a good run.

But now it's time to jeuj you up a little bit.

Only she could be this adorable when hurting your feelings to your face... even funnier, she then calls for the "new luxury" car.... naturally, legend misses his cue to pull the car up, ruining teigen's moment, but the real joke comes when he won't let her into the car without saying the three magic words: "sexiest.

Man.

Alive."

This one caught my eye, and if you're a regular viewer, it did yours too...simply because tommy mason couldn't let the fact that the super bowl and groundhog day were both sunday go.

And who doesn't love bill murray?

In this "groundhog day" spoof, every day is an adventure when you wake up and get to drive a jeep!

This one was great for fans of the classic flick as we get to see murray reunited with c?stars from the film?

And we get to see him get a couple of "wins" like making off with the star of the day....every day.

What was your favorite commercial?

And did they win over the hal?time show?

Let




