CUPRA and FC Barcelona join forces in a global alliance

CUPRA announces a global alliance with FC Barcelona to become its exclusive automotive and mobility partner.

The new SEAT brand joins the football club of its hometown, in an alliance for the next five seasons.

It is an agreement that transcends traditional collaborations, based on three strategic pillars.

In the first place, the two partners are from Barcelona and share the vision of promoting the image of the city worldwide.

Second, both partners promote innovation and young talent.

Finally, these are two brands that share values such as passion, ambition and global vocation.

In this way, the alliance between CUPRA and FC Barcelona will serve to create unique experiences for its global fan community, in addition to developing urban mobility projects around the Camp Nou stadium.