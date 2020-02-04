Global  

CCTV footage shows smartphone explode at service station in western India

CCTV footage shows smartphone explode at service station in western IndiaCCTV footage shows smartphone explode at service station in western India
CCTV footage shows smartphone explode at service station in western India

CCTV footage inside a service station in Western India captured the explosion of a smartphone.

As the 'Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro' was opened by a technician at the repair shop, smoke is seen coming from the smartphone's back panel.

Soon after, the phone caught fire and the technician immediately threw the device from the table onto the floor.

Luckily, no one got hurt, however, the smartphone was completely destroyed.

Later, stills show detached pieces of the burnt smartphone.

The incident occurred in Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Monday (February 3).

According to local reports, this is nothing new.

A previous incident reported the explosion of the 'Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro' in India's East Godavari district.

It was reported that while a man was riding his bike, he felt heat in his pocket where the smartphone was kept and the device soon caught fire.




