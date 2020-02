23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for Feb. 4, 2020

AGAINST MICHAELEBOWERS.WHAT THE PROSECUTION AND THEDEFENSE ARE SAYING.AND FAMILY AND FRIENDS GATHER TOHONOR THE LIFE OF A VICTIMFROM A DEADLY SHOOTING INDELANO.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS AT SIXA-M..

THATMEANS HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S INTHE VALLEY, UPPER 40S IN THEKERN RIVER VALLEY AND KERNDESERT AND A BRIEF TOP OUT INTHE LOW 40S IN THE SOUTHMOUNTAINS OF TEHACHAPI ANDFRAZIER PARK.THE JURY IN THE MICHAELE BOWERSMURDER TRIAL HASREACHED AN IMPASSE -- FORCINGTHE JUDGE TO DECLARE A MISTRIALIN THIS CASE.MONDAY THE JUDGE SET A NEW TRIALDATE FOR MARCH 16....BOWERS IS CHARGED WITHFIRST-DEGREE MURDER OF HERBOYFRIEND OF 25 YEARS -- AND J'SPLACE CHEF --- RAY INGRAM.THE PROSECUTION ARGUING THATBOWERS KILLEDINGRAM IN A FIT OF RAGE OVER HISONGOING INFIDELITY...THE DEFENSE HOWEVER SAID THISCASE IS ONE OF SELF-DEFENSE,AND THAT BOWERS SHOT INGRAMAFTER HE CHASED HERWHILE SCREAMING "I'M GOING TOKILL YOU".THIS MISTRIAL COMING LESS THAN AYEAR AFTER A JURYDEADLOCKED IN BOWERS' FIRSTTRIAL.DEFENSE ATTORNEY DAVID TORRESSAID HE THINKS THE JURYIN THIS CASE HAD A DIFFICULTTIME UNDERSTANDING SOME OF THEKEYISSUES."I BELIEVE THAT THIS IS A CASEFROM ADIFFICULT HUMAN PERSPECTIVE FORPEOPLE TO UNDESTAND ANDAGAIN IF YOU TRY THIS 10 TIMESIT COULD PROBABLY HANG ANOTHER10 TIMES AND IN VARIOUSDIFFERENT WAYS."AFTER MONDAY'S PROCEEDINGS THEATTORNEYS GOT THE CHANCETO SPEAK TO THE JURORS TO SEEWHY THEY HAD DIFFICULTYCOMING TO AN AGREEMENT...THE PROSECUTION SAYING THEY PLANTO EVALUATE THATFEEDBACK AS THEY MOVE INTO THISTHIRD TRIAL."I THINK THAT IN EVERY CASE THEJURY ANDBOTH PARTIES WANT TO REACH AVERDICT AND I THINK THAT WAS THECASE IN THISCASE IT'S JUST PART OF THEPROCESS, IT HAPPENS AND WERESPECT THAT ANDWE RESPECT THE WORK THAT THEYDID AND WE GO FORWARD"BOTH SIDES IN THIS TRIAL SAIDTHEY BELIEVE THE JURY WORKEDHARD TO TRY AND COME TO ANAGREEMENT...TORRES SAYING THAT HE BELIEVESJURY SELECTION WILL REMAIN TOBE ONE OF THE BIGGEST OBSTACLESAS THIS RETURNS TOCOURT.THE JUDGE SAID IN THIS TRIAL, 6JURORS VOTED FOR VOLUNTARYMANSLAUGHTER, 4 VOTED FORSECOND-DEGREE MURDER, ONEVOTED FOR INVOLUNTARYMANSLAUGHTER AND ONE JURORVOTED FOR NOT GUILTY.THIS CASE WILL GO BACK TO THEBEGINNING WITH A NEW TRIAL DATESET FOR MARCH 16 AND BOWERS ISEXPECTED BACK IN COURT FOR AREADINESS HEARING ON MARCH 6TH.THIS MORNING THE SEARCHCONTINUES FOR ANYONECONNECTED TO A DEADLY SHOOTINGIN DELANO LATE LAST WEEK.WITH THE SEARCH ONGOING --FAMILY AND FRIENDSGATHERED TO PAY THEIR RESPECTSTO 21 YEAR OLD ADAMGUILLEN.DOZENS GATHERING MONDAY NIGHTFOR A CANDLELIGHT VIGIL ON O ANDHIETT AVENUES IN DELANO -- WHEREGUILLEN WAS SHOT.HE LATER DIED AT A HOSPITAL.ANOTHER PERSON SUFFERED SERIOUSINJURIES-- AND THREE OTHERS WERE TREATEDFOR NON-LIFETHREATENING WOUNDS.GUILLEN'S MOM -- LYDIA SALAZARRODRIGUEZ WAS AT MONDAYNIGHT'S VIGIL TALKING ABOUT HERSON."THEY'VE TAKEN SOMETHING FROM MEAND I CAN NEVER, I CAN NEVERRETRIEVE THAT, THEY'VE STOLENHIS LIFE AND ALL WECAN HOPE IS THAT SOMEONE IS NOTA VICTIM LIKE HE IS"DELANO POLICE HAVE NOT RELEASEDANY MOREINFROMATION ABOUT THE SHOOTING-- AND THEY HAVE NOTIDENTIFIED A SUSPECT.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATIONREGARDING THIS INCIDENT, YOU'REURGED TO CONTACT THE DELANOPOLICE DEPARTMENT AT721-3377 OR THEIR 24-HOUR TIPLINE AT 721-3369.CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN WILL BEHOLDING A "PIZZA WITH A PURPOSE"FUNDRAISER TODAY FOR FALLEN L-ACOUNTY SHERIFF'SDETECTIVE AMBER LEIST.LEIST WAS STRUCK AND KILLEDAFTER HELPING ANELDERLY WOMAN CROSS A STREET INLOS ANGELES.THE DRIVER OF THE CAR THAT HITLEIST PULLED OVER AND TRIEDTO HELP HER.LEIST WAS A 12-YEAR-VETERAN OFTHE DEPARTMENT AND LEAVESBEHIND TWO SONS.TO PARTICIPATE -- SIMPLY MENTIONTHE FUNDRAISER AND C-P-K WILLDONATE 20-PERCENT OF YOUR CHECKTO POLICE AND FIRE: THEFALLEN HEROES TO SUPPORT THEFAMILY OF DETECTIVE LEIST.OUR LOCAL C-P-K IS ON STOCKDALEHIGHWAY.ROSEMARY'S IS SET TO BE CLOSEDTOMORROW INHONOR AND CELEBRATION OF FOUNDERFRANCIS DEMARCO WHODIED LAST WEEK.ROSEMARY'S MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENTON INSTAGRAM ONMONDAY.DEMARCO WAS 89-YEARS-OLD WHEN HEDIED.FOR THE LAST 36 YEARS -- HISLEGACY HAS BROUGHTSWEETNESS AND JOY TO THECOMMUNITY... THROUGH THESWEET TREATS AT ROSEMARY'SCREAMERY.ROSEMARY'S HAS BECOME ABAKERSFIELD STAPLE, LOCATEDON THE CORNER OF F STREET AND28TH STREET IN DOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD.THE ICE CREAM SHOP, NAMED AFTERDEMARCO'S WIFE OF MORETHAT 60 YEARS, WAS OPENED BY THECOUPLE BACK IN 19-84.HUNDREDS OF KERN COUNTYRESIDENTS HAVE BEEN HIRED FORPART TIME AND FULL TIMEPOSITIONS THROUGH 'EXACTSTAFF'.IN THIS WEEK'S KERN BACK INBUSINESS, 23ABC'S DANIELAGARRIDO SHARES HOW THEY LINK THEAPPLICANT TO THE RIGHT JOBFOR THEM.IF DROPPING YOUR RESUME OFF ATJOB FAIRS HASN'T WORKEDOUT FOR YOU, WE HAVE ANOTHEROPTION THAT MAY HELP..

ASTAFFINGAGENCY IN DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELDHAS HELPEDHUNDREDS OF LOCAL APPLICANTS GETHIRED."RIGHT NOW WE'RE WORKING WITHABOUT 55 COMPANIES"LOCAL COMPANIES ARE LOOKING TOFILL HUNDREDS OF POSITIONS ASDEMAND FOR THEIR BUSINESS GROWSIN KERN COUNTY."WITH KERN COUNTY GROWINGTHERE'S A LOT OF COMPANIESCOMING INTO TOWN AND EXPANDINGAND THEY REACH OUTTO EXACT STAFF AND THEY'REHIRING DAILY AND SENDING THESEASSOCIATES OUT TO WORK"EXACT STAFF HAS BEEN INBAKERSFIELD FOR EIGHT YEARS,HELPING PEOPLE GET HIRED TO PARTOR FULL TIME POSITIONS."I TELL EVERYONE IT IS LIKE ADATING SITE - WE MATCH THE SKILLOF THEEMPLOYEE TO THE JOB ORDER ANDMATCH THEIR QUALIFICATIONSAND MATCH THAT PERSON TO OURCLIENT"THE STAFFING AGENCY WORKS WITHCOMPANIES IN DIFFERENTFIELDS INCLUDING MEDICAL, LEGAL,AND FINANCIAL."BEST ADVICE I CAN GIVE IS COMEREADY WITH WHAT YOU'RE LOOKINGFOR"JOHANNA MARTINEZ IS NOW ARECRUITER AT EXACT STAFF BUTA FEW MONTHS AGO SHE WAS WORKINGJOBS THROUGH THEAGENCY."I CAME HERE APPLYING FOR A JOBAND I DID A COUPLE TEMPJOBS FOR A FEW DAYS AND COUPLEWEEKS AND I GUESS I DID AGOOD JOB BECAUSE THE RECRUITERSOFFERED ME APOSITION HERE"SHE SAYS EXACT STAFF HELPED HERHONE IN ON HER STRENGTHSAND FIND A JOB SHE IS GOOD AT."JUST GET OUT OF YOUR COMFORTZONE I WOULD NEVER IMAGINEWHAT I'M DOING NOW I HAD NOEXPERIENCE AND NOW I LOVE IT IWANNA CONTINUE WITH THIS CAREER"EXACT STAFF WORKS ON ANAPPOINTMENT AND WALK IN BASIS.THEIR OFFICES ARE LOCATED AT THEBANK OF AMERICA BUILDINGON TRUXTON AVENUE.

