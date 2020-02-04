Tier 1 Health and Wellness - Skin Rejuvenation

Your office and i talk about pa up a ladies pain pain pain pain utilizes the natural component of your blood, their natural healing factors.

So, we draw th line to extract is healing factors which are concentrated actors take is that good for us to stimulate stem cell production and it releases the healing growth factors that will help deny collagen production underneath the skin.

Now i case with this is a little bit.

The is it safe for us to you.

Absolutely safe.

It's coming from your body.

They were not injecting anything for him into your body.

Okay, can we talk about the process of god is like you just putting about three is a good scrub with the correct i do actually do when it comes to skin rejuvenation okay so we have patients come in and wait for numbing cream on the scan and we allow that time to name and definitely get a comfortabl procedure for the patient and then we draw the just like when you go into your doctors often lead worked on we got when the little vial of land, we don't take a lie.

And so we spin it down in a special centrifuge.

W had the most advanced interfaces available on the market today that it we can concentrate bigger actors and get the best results and that we will put them in little surrender.

Dr. nichols williams to inject the prp back into your scan and so he can syringes to inject certain if you want to carry but then we can often utilize pr.

He and official procedure, micr- needling and have had about that.

So that's part of the ski rejuvenation technique, etc.

We just touch on that micro- needling is a real favorite things to do as well.

Yes, micr- needling a little bit allison nathan were not going deep into the can.

I can we utilize needles and prp to create channels.

They go down into the scan and allow the er to get into the dermis and i process beginning and drawing blood, and ending at the scan is a 45 minute okay so i'm thinking to myself how often simply have that facial is equal to facial if we are just doing micro- needling referred to as a racial whenever you put it in targeted areas to get more volume in certain then and that can be referred to as back faithfully and dr. charles reynolds in the inventor, creator of the vampire facelift.

He patented that name that we can't really collect that is both at around going so well.

M drive so until i have is that something that i can come in on a monthly basis and how soon th result we have patients come in usually went for three and healing from the inside out.

It takes a little bit longer.

It's not an immediate and resulting in a state when you leave the office today.

I within a week, 10 months yet i continue to be more and more result.

So the more you do it the exposure to the skin, the better results you get edgy thank you so much for coming.

We initiated to getting to know you all and also your husband as well.

All the amazing services that you have to offer if you find out more informatio on the screen there t-1 health and wellness needs when it come