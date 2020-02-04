Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters 2020 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters 2020 Boardmasters 2020 will see Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta headline the main stage at Watergate Bay.