What you need to know: Feb. 3

Two cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in san benito county right here in california.

One man contracted the virus after traveling to wuhan and was cleared after his return, developing symptoms after making it home.

The virus spread to his wife soon after.

County health representatives in hollister have confirmed the pair is quarantined at home and say the community has nothing to fear.

Early voting for the democratic presidential primary begins today in california, the same day as the iowa caucus gets underway.

With the california primary being moved up the state may play a larger role than ever in deciding the democratic candidate.

The state's top election official expects a record presidential primary turnout.

The last day to vote in the primary will be march 3rd.

A super-bowl bb- q turned deadly, after police say a homeless man used some sort of weapon to shoot another man.

It happened in fresno - when the homeless man approached a b-b-q after noticing some 49ers merchandise.

There was some kind of argument and police say the homeless man shot the other.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Adding to this investigation, police say the suspected shooter used some kind of device to shoot - but say it was not a gun.

### lebec, ca at a greyhound bus station.

Police are investigating an incident in which a passenger on a bus shot and wounded several other passengers enroute from los angeles to the bay area.

