First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days

First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days

First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days

The first coronavirus patients have been transferred to Huoshenshan Hospital, the newly-built hospital in Wuhan with 1,000 beds, at around 9 am on February 4.

In the video, shot in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, ten ambulances with first 50 coronavirus patients arrived at Huoshenshan Hospital.

According to reports, the 50 patients were from three local hospitals, including Wuchang Hospital and Hankou Hospital.
