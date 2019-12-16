Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Reportedly Excluding CNN From Annual Pre-State of the Union Lunch

Trump Reportedly Excluding CNN From Annual Pre-State of the Union Lunch

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Trump Reportedly Excluding CNN From Annual Pre-State of the Union Lunch

Trump Reportedly Excluding CNN From Annual Pre-State of the Union Lunch

President Trump is reportedly excluding CNN from the annual State of the Union lunch.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Excludes CNN From Annual State of the Union Lunch

Trump Excludes CNN From Annual State of the Union LunchEach year, presidents invite broadcast and cable news anchors for an off-the-record lunch the...
Mediaite - Published

Brian Stelter Says CNN Not Invited To Lunch With Trump Before State Of The Union Address

‘It gives the anchors a sense of the president’s state of mind’
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment [Video]Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment

Se. Rand Paul says Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump are little more than a “partisan thing." Paul went on to say he doesn’t expect any Republicans in the House to vote in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.