Modi Govt says 'Love Jihad' not defined, not reported by central agencies|OneIndia News

GOVT: LOVE JIHAD NOT DEFINED, GOVT: 'LOVE JIHAD' NOT REPORTED BY CENTRAL AGENCIES, GOVT DISTANCES ITSELF FROM 'LOVE JIHAD'
DELHI POLLS 2020: RAHUL, PRIYANKA ADDRESS RALLY, KEJRIWAL'S OPEN CHALLENGE TO BJP: ANNOUNCE CM FACE, AAP RELEASES MANIFESTO FOR DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS, COPS CONTINUE TO QUESTION CHILDREN AT KARNATAKA SCHOOL, MAMATA BANERJEE SLAMS BJP OVER BRANDING ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS AS ANTI-NATIONALS, AFTER FACING CRITICISM, AYUSH MINISTRY CLARIFIES, GOVT ON NPR: NO DOCUMENT WILL BE COLLECTED DURING NPR UPDATION AND OTHER NEWS

Tweets about this Vijay Ahir #RamMandir RT @Aban__Ind: "No Love-J€h@d in Kerala" says Modi govt ---- When will people realise that the BJP-RSS combine are taking Hindus for a rid… 26 minutes ago অবান "No Love-J€h@d in Kerala" says Modi govt ---- When will people realise that the BJP-RSS combine are taking Hindus… https://t.co/fOBL21vwcy 2 hours ago Mukhaiyar Shaikh شیخ مخیر RT @katta_news: The BJP government's decision of giving Padmashree to Pakistani actor singer @AdnanSamiLive and ignoring own Indian people.… 1 week ago rajeevk1949 @BhavikaKapoor5 @mukesh30singh shame on congress which is serious only after destabilizing Modi government than try… https://t.co/pYGMU8TRSP 1 week ago