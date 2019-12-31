Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Everything You Need To Know About Robert Pattinson’s New Film ‘The Batman’

Everything You Need To Know About Robert Pattinson’s New Film ‘The Batman’

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Everything You Need To Know About Robert Pattinson’s New Film ‘The Batman’Everything You Need To Know About Robert Pattinson’s New Film ‘The Batman’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin [Video]'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin

'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin. The character is one of Batman's most recognizable villains. Oswald Cobblepot was previously portrayed by Danny DeVito in 1992's 'Batman..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Robert Pattinson wants to push boundaries as Batman [Video]Robert Pattinson wants to push boundaries as Batman

Robert Pattinson wants to push boundaries as Batman He is the latest star to take on the role of the Caped Crusader and he and director Matt Reeves are keen to do "crazy stuff" with the film. He told..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.