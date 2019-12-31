Everything You Need To Know About Robert Pattinson’s New Film ‘The Batman’



Recent related videos from verified sources 'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin 'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin. The character is one of Batman's most recognizable villains. Oswald Cobblepot was previously portrayed by Danny DeVito in 1992's 'Batman.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:07Published on January 8, 2020 Robert Pattinson wants to push boundaries as Batman Robert Pattinson wants to push boundaries as Batman He is the latest star to take on the role of the Caped Crusader and he and director Matt Reeves are keen to do "crazy stuff" with the film. He told.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:51Published on December 31, 2019