Tom and Gisele's relationship kicked off with a 'bonus child'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were both stars in their own fields before becoming New England's golden couple.

Find out how they survived an expected "bonus child" with Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, and more juicy relationship details.
