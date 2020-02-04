Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What young India wants

What young India wants

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 08:54s - Published < > Embed
What young India wants

What young India wants

India is among the world's youngest nations.

More than half of its population, over 600 million people, is under the age of 25.

That is an extraordinary demographic that gives a sense of importance of young Indians for the future of Asia and of the world.

Today's young people are well aware of events in other parts of the world.

They are vocal in their demands for good jobs and better education, they challenge established social norms, and in schools and colleges, they are learning to dream big.

But are their rising aspirations being met with equal opportunities?

What are the fears and concerns in the minds of the Indian youth?

What does a young India really want?

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Sabika Abbas Naqvi, founder, Sar-i-Rahguzar: Poetry on the Streets; Ashweetha Shetty, founder and CEO, Bodhi Tree Foundation; Ayush Jaiswal, co-founder, Pesto Tech
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Video of the Week: Fans chant ‘bhabhi-bhabhi’ as Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan promote their film in UP

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan enjoy a massive fan-following in India. Both are young-generation...
Bollywood Life - Published

Smriti Irani's adorable post for India's 'future PM' will melt your heart

Smriti Irani's adorable post for India's 'future PM' will melt your heartUnion Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is well known for her witty and humorous posts on...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

koushik787

Omniscient @BJP4India @BJP4UP @AmitShah when you want to win elections you need to get rid of the reasons that put you in bad… https://t.co/CTydL8jj61 51 minutes ago

Parthhate

Sophisticated Chapri @TimesNow @chetan_bhagat Mr.bhagat you should totally join the AAParty is my honest opinion and humble request, I h… https://t.co/TM8p73yjDZ 21 hours ago

mistbag

Adyaveer RT @kingchoudhary: I dont know for what reason @INCIndia is not coming on front foot and leading the charge. India wants to see @RahulGandh… 4 days ago

kingchoudhary

Bittoo Choudhary I dont know for what reason @INCIndia is not coming on front foot and leading the charge. India wants to see… https://t.co/YAQN3msCll 4 days ago

Vidyut

You may call me V RT @ShwetaK18701594: What Young India Wants? Make India Awesome Loved reading both of the book? @chetan_bhagat Without Higher Education. wi… 4 days ago

ShwetaK18701594

Shweta Khare What Young India Wants? Make India Awesome Loved reading both of the book? @chetan_bhagat Without Higher Education.… https://t.co/I0q81vFCKa 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus hits China gold demand_ Is India safe [Video]Coronavirus hits China gold demand_ Is India safe

Coronavirus hits China gold demand Is India safe

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 12:01Published

Disturbing footage shows woman suspected of abducting baby from maternity ward in central India [Video]Disturbing footage shows woman suspected of abducting baby from maternity ward in central India

An unknown woman was allegedly caught on CCTV stealing a newborn baby from a maternity ward at a hospital in central India. The disturbing footage shows the suspect leaving the hospital in Jushpur,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.