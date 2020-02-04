What young India wants

India is among the world's youngest nations.

More than half of its population, over 600 million people, is under the age of 25.

That is an extraordinary demographic that gives a sense of importance of young Indians for the future of Asia and of the world.

Today's young people are well aware of events in other parts of the world.

They are vocal in their demands for good jobs and better education, they challenge established social norms, and in schools and colleges, they are learning to dream big.

But are their rising aspirations being met with equal opportunities?

What are the fears and concerns in the minds of the Indian youth?

What does a young India really want?

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Sabika Abbas Naqvi, founder, Sar-i-Rahguzar: Poetry on the Streets; Ashweetha Shetty, founder and CEO, Bodhi Tree Foundation; Ayush Jaiswal, co-founder, Pesto Tech