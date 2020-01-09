Global  

Grant Shapps: Britain is emphatically not leaving Europe

Grant Shapps has claimed the launch of a direct train service from the Netherlands to the UK will send a clear message that “although Britain has left the European Union, we are emphatically not leaving Europe”.

The new Eurostar route will launch in April and will mean passengers will no longer have to change trains in Brussels, which has added an hour to journeys.
