BAFTAs: Joaquin Phoenix calls out industry on diversity, curtsies to Prince William

Lead actor winner Joaquin Phoenix criticised the industry for a lack of diversity in his acceptance speech and bobbed a curtsey to Britain's Prince William at the BAFTA awards ceremony.
Joaquin Phoenix, voted BAFTA lead actor for his critically acclaimed transformation from vulnerable loner into confident villain in "Joker," took the diversity issue head-on in accepting speech.

Britain's top movie awards have been criticized for having all-white shortlists in its acting categories and an all-male one for director, triggering the use of the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite on social media.

William, the president of BAFTA, also touched upon the controversy in speech during the event, saying it "simply cannot be right in this day and age" that lack of diversity was still an issue.

After the ceremony Phoenix bobbed a curtsey to Britain's Prince William.

