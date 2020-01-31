Global  

Black History Icons: Rosa Parks

Black History Icons: Rosa Parks Rosa Louise McCauley Parks was born on February 4, 1913, and passed on October 24, 2005.

Here are five facts about the “mother of the modern day civil rights movement.” 1.

She was a civil rights activist as a member of the NAACP before her famous bus arrest.

2.

Parks revealed she didn’t refuse to leave her seat because she was tired, but because she “was tired of giving in.” 3.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton in 1996.

4.

Historians consider her arrest and the Montgomery bus boycott to be what sparked the Civil Rights Movement.

5.

She was the first woman to lie in honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol after she passed.

Happy Birthday, Rosa Parks!
lpborg

LPB Happy birthday to civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Learn more by checking out this PBS Collection.… https://t.co/rq1fFLQeEG 1 hour ago

TokenBlackGuhl

Phenomenal Woman I idolize Rosa Parks for her strength and resiliency. Although she “sat down” she “got up” for freedom. Referencing… https://t.co/yaJvtgxgnV 4 hours ago

MsSassy_Teacher

Tanisha Boyd If your Black History lessons focus only on Dr. M.L. King, Jr. And Rosa Parks, it is time to dig deeper. Black Hist… https://t.co/BzlIXbeeMk 3 days ago

saluelareine

𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐀𝐋𝐋 RT @glowinghollands: happy black history month! remember all of the incredible icons (mlk, malcolm x, rosa parks) that fought for equality… 3 days ago

glowinghollands

🌫 happy black history month! remember all of the incredible icons (mlk, malcolm x, rosa parks) that fought for equali… https://t.co/p7q44Bq0c7 3 days ago

leena_rosa

Leena RT @nowthisnews: Google honored Black History Month by showcasing the ‘Most Searched’ Black icons in culture, sports, and political history… 5 days ago


The real story of Rosa Parks -- and why we need to confront myths about black history | David Ikard [Video]The real story of Rosa Parks -- and why we need to confront myths about black history | David Ikard

Black history taught in US schools is often watered-down, riddled with inaccuracies and stripped of its context and rich, full-bodied historical figures. Equipped with the real story of Rosa Parks,..

8 Powerful Quotes to Celebrate Black History Month [Video]8 Powerful Quotes to Celebrate Black History Month

8 Powerful Quotes to Celebrate Black History Month Frederick Douglass Michelle Obama Rosa Parks Harriet Tubman Martin Luther King Jr. Mae C. Jemison Maya Angelou Malcolm X

