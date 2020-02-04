Onions, garlic may lower risk of developing cancer 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Treepple - Duration: 00:54s - Published Onions, garlic may lower risk of developing cancer Your daily dose of health news for World Cancer Day, including how certain foods effect cancer treatment, which foods may lower your risk of developing cancer, and a vaccine that is in the works to prevent breast cancer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this