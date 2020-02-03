Texas City Celebrates 'Hometown Hero,' Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published Texas City Celebrates 'Hometown Hero,' Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes A small city in East Texas has a lot to be excited about as residents celebrate their "hometown hero" Patrick Mahomes and his team's Super Bowl win. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Nick Wright celebrates Kansas City Chiefs 1st Super Bowl win in 50 years Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty to celebrate the his Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over...

FOX Sports - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this David A.Mikel RT @WilliamJoy: Kansas City followers! Make sure you watch @RozierReports’s story from today on how Patrick Mahomes’s hometown is celebrati… 14 hours ago William Joy Kansas City followers! Make sure you watch @RozierReports’s story from today on how Patrick Mahomes’s hometown is c… https://t.co/4L79QjT6w9 14 hours ago KAGS News One day after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in Miami, the celebration continues in Whitehouse, Texas —… https://t.co/4S06Be2D2M 14 hours ago SND Dev Whitehouse is the home of Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/wu5EhGpf5F 17 hours ago