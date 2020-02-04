S&P 500 Movers: WCG, RL

Global  

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ralph Lauren topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%.

Year to date, Ralph Lauren registers a 4.3% gain.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ralph Lauren topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%.

Year to date, Ralph Lauren registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters, trading down 3.8%, and Albemarle, trading up 7.2% on the day.




