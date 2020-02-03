Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs

Rebel Wilson stole the show just before presenting Sam Mendes with BAFTAs' best director award on Sunday evening (February 2).

Wilson started by making a Prince Andrew and Prince Harry gag and then quickly went on to mock the film "Cats" in which she starred as 'Jennyanydots'.

She also joked that the mask-shaped awards would be "a great way to stop yourself getting coronavirus." Finally, after she listed the names of the five men nominated for the category of best director, she added, "I look at the exceptional daring talent nominated in this category, and I don't think I could do what they do.

Honestly, I just don't have the balls." (Production: Ania Poullain-Majchrzak)