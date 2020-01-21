Tuesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: EPD, SMPL 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published Tuesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: EPD, SMPL As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

On Monday, Enterprise Products Partners' Co-Chief Executive Officer, AJ Teague, made a $510,102 purchase of EPD, buying 20,031 shares at a cost of $25.47 a piece. So far Teague is in the green, up about 2.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.00. Enterprise Products Partners L. . Is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. And also on Monday, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought $229,793 worth of Simply Good Foods, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $22.98 a piece. Simply Good Foods Company is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Ratzan is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.90.





