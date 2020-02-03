Global  

Louis Tomlinson 'wont be going back' on BBC Breakfast after awkward interview

Louis Tomlinson has refused to appear on 'BBC Breakfast' ever again after being angered by hosts Dan Walker and Louis Minchin asking about his family tragedies.
