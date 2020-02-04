Only In Florida: ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’ Actually Contained Illegal Drugs, Say Troopers

Global  

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Two drug traffickers were busted in the Florida Panhandle after a traffic stop led a drug seizure and the illicit cargo was not so well hidden in bags that said “Bag Full of Drugs.” Curtis Silva reports.
