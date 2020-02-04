Mardi Gras Party Swope Are Museum Benefit February 22nd

Jon swaner talks with hilda andres.

Revelers from previous years know the best way to celebrate mardi gras north of new orleans is at the annual swope mardi gras party!

This year's party, presented by indiana american water, promises to be even more exciting than last year.

We have 3 ways to transport yourself to bourbon street without ever leaving the haute: don't miss the main event at the terre haute brewing company where the king and queen will get their crowns!

Come enjoy our new live entertainment (stage flight circus), indulge in themed appetizers, specialty cocktails at the cash bar and take a selfie on the float.

As always dance the night away, again this year with the live band, the macdaddy's!

Swope king and queen candidates will once again compete for philanthropic victory, so keep an eye out in the next two months during their fierce competition!

This year will again have many perks for our vip table guests, so check with your favorite candidate to reserve your spot!

Saturday, february 22 8 p.m.

- midnight terre haute brewing company, 401 s 9th st, terre haute $40.00 all proceeds benefit the swope art museum!

For more information about the swope art museum, please visit www.swope.org.

(812) 238-1676.

