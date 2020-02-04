'He's doing his best!' Cat learns to play low notes on piano

This Los Angeles cat is trying to play the piano with his owner, but can't quite press the notes hard enough.

The adorable clip shows Skinny the black and white cat sitting at the piano with his owner Sammy playing with the keys.

"Skinny the cat is learning to play the low notes.

He can't press the keys all the way down at first because the bass notes are heavier than the higher ones he's used to, but he's doing his best!" Sammy told Newsflare.