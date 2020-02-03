Global  

Think You Can Hack Google? A German Artist Did That With Only a Wagon Full Of Phones!

Do you think you can fool Google?

Well one German artist did that with simply a wagon full of phones.

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Artist creates traffic jams in Google Maps with a wagon full of phones

We tend to think of Google Maps as an indispensable tool that is rarely wrong, but an artist from...
German artist jams Google traffic with trolley full of mobile phones [Video]German artist jams Google traffic with trolley full of mobile phones

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: SPILT SCREEN SHOWING SIMON WECKERT PULLING RED CHILDREN'S TROLLEY LOADED WITH PILE OF TURNED ON MOBILE PHONES THROUGH BERLIN AS GOOGLE MAP SHOWS TRAFFIC JAM

