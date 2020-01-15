Around Town - Mason Holt Eagles President's Charity Dinner - 2/4/20 on February 4, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:35s - Published Around Town - Mason Holt Eagles President's Charity Dinner - 2/4/20 This Saturday, It's the President's Charity Dinner hosted by the Mason Holt Eagles. This year's charity is the Ingham County Sheriff's Department Canine Unit. It’s at the Eagles Club, 1111 N Cedar in Mason. Doors open at 4 and dinner is served at 5. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Around Town - Mason Holt Eagles President's Charity Dinner - 2/4/20 HOLT EAGLES.THIS YEAR'S CHARITY IS THEINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENT CANINE UNIT.DOORS OPEN AT 4 AND DINNER ISSERVED AT 5.TICKETS ARE 12 DOLLARS INADVANCE AND 15 AT THE DOOR.THEY'LL HAVE LIVE MUSIC AND EVENA K-9 DEMONSTRATION.FOR MORE INFO YOU CAN HEAD TOTHIS EVENT ON OUR WEBSITE, FOX47 NEWS.COM.WE'LL HAVE MORE LOCAL EVENTS ANDTHINGS TO DO RIGHT HERE ON FOX47.IF YOU HAVE AN EVENT YOU'D LIKETO SHARE SEND US AN EMAIL.THAT'S TO AROUND TOWN AT FOX 47NEWS DOT COM.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Around Town - All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Lunch - 1/15/20 Head to Mason this Sunday for an all-you-can-eat spaghetti lunch. They'll also have salad, breadsticks, desserts, and beverages. It runs from 11 AM - 1:30 p-m and is being held at the community.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 00:36Published on January 15, 2020