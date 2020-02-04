Iowa results delay 'very frustrating': Buttigieg

Global  

In an interview on "CBS This Morning", Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg who is currently campaigning in New Hampshire said on Tuesday that there is a 'paper process that can verify' the Iowa caucus results, but said that the delay was still 'very very frustrating'.
The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results and the president gloating over his rivals' misfortune.

Long lines and big crowds were reported in some of the more than 1,600 schools, community centers and other locations on Monday night and problems with a new mobile app designed to report the vote forced state party officials to verify the data by other means.

Some Democratic candidates left for New Hampshire, which hosts the next nominating contest on Feb.

11, without a winner announced in Iowa.

The chaos was likely to increase criticism from Democrats who have long complained the rural state with a largely white population has an outsized role in determining the presidential candidate.

Shortly after midnight, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price told reporters to expect results later on Tuesday in the state, the first to hold a nominating contest.




