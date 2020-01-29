Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buttigieg pulls back on victory speech

Buttigieg pulls back on victory speech

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Buttigieg pulls back on victory speechPete Buttigieg claimed victory in the Iowa caucus on Monday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mayor Pete Seems to Declare Victory in Soaring Speech — Despite No Winner Yet Reported in Iowa Caucus

“What a night!” said South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Indeed, all this dumpster fire of...
Mediaite - Published

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Donald Trump

Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our...
PolitiFact - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Pulls Back On Victory Speech [Video]Buttigieg Pulls Back On Victory Speech

Pete Buttigieg claimed victory in the Iowa caucus on Monday night. However, a technical problem is delaying official results. Buttigieg later backtracked on his comment. He said his campaign just..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.